Bobbie Dale Miller, 60, of Conway, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on April 16, 1960, to Joe and Sue Gaspard.
To Bobbie family wasn’t an important thing, it was everything. She loved her husband Randy very much. Bobbie loved watching ID and Discovery channel while her grandkids played around her. She enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels in her front yard. She was the glue of her family, the boss, the listener, and the advice giver. She was loved by many. She never met a stranger and to know her was to love her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joe Gaspard; granddaughter, Bobbie Sue Mahan; mamaw, Etta Mae Reeves; uncle, Bobby Wayne Reeves; niece, Kaitlyn Ison; and mother-in-law, Maxine Miller.
Bobbie is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Randy Miller; three children, Becky Jo Miller, Linda Sue (Robert) Boyd, and April (Daniel) Mahan; eight grandchildren, Audrey Miller, Dale Boyd, Gracie Boyd, Maxine Boyd, Micheal Mahan, Wesley Mahan, Randi Jo Mahan, and Abigail Mahan; three great grandchildren, John Luke Miller, Mackenzie Miller, and Elliott Boyd; mother, Sue Gaspard; one sister, Susie Gaspard; one brother, Joey Gaspard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. at Mode Cemetery on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
