Bobbie Doris Henry, 91, of Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, April 27, 2021.
She was born Oct. 6, 1929 in Mt Vernon to the late Robert and Bessie (Brewer) Keathley. Bobbie was a member of the Church of Christ and valued ‘that’ with a faith that never wavered. She was born a farm kid and continued that throughout life as a farm wife and mother. Bobbie worked the Cotton Farm with her husband, she was a caregiver to several family members, and she worked at Mt. Vernon School District for several years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and collecting Charlie Brown and other Peanuts characters. Bobbie was a loving wife and mother; her selfless and giving heart will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 37 years, Joe Henry; brothers, James Maurice Keathley and Billy Morris Keathley; and son-in-law, Ken Billings.
Bobbie is survived by her son, Gordon Henry of Mt. Vernon, Arkansas; daughter, Joann Henry Billings of Conway; brother, Jerry (Joyce) Keathley of North Little Rock; sister-in-law, Gloria Keathley of Elk Grove Village, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Funeral Service will be Friday, April 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
