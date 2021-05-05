Bobbie Sue Nicholson, age 88, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on May 2, 2021. She was born on January 9, 1933, in Bee Branch, AR. Bobbie Sue was a loving partner and wife to J.W. Nicholson who recently preceded her in death on January 9, 2021. Her family rejoices in knowing that Bobbie Sue and J.W. are reunited in Heaven and expect he wonders what took her so long to join him.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Vera Canady; brothers, James Ray and Joe Jr.; half-brothers, Elmer and Noel; and half-sister, Veda Hutchison. Survivors include her children, Danny Nicholson, Donna Henry and her husband Alan, and Lou Ann Hunter and her husband Jerry; and sister, Carolyn Bradford. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Nicholson, Keith Nicholson, Jennifer Henry Page, Jason D. Henry, Nathan Henry, Brooks Hunter, and Chase Hunter.
She was a faithful member of Prince Street Church of Christ. Together, J.W. and Bobbie enjoyed watching Razorbacks sports, playing cards with friends, and taking many trips with their travel club. She stayed active golfing, gardening, sewing and walking several miles a day with her walking buddy, Carolyn Glover. Her favorite pastime was bragging on her seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. The family shares fond memories of Mamaw’s Sunday lunches, especially her pot roasts, hot rolls, corn casserole and yummy desserts. Bobbie Sue was the ultimate homemaker in the eyes of her family. She made everyone their favorite meals, made the best sun tea, and kept an immaculate home. She was known to put more dishes in a dishwasher than anyone who ever lived and they always came out spotless. Bobbie was loving and kind and the definition of a true lady. She and J.W. made their family feel loved and treasured and will be greatly missed by everyone.
A service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with social distancing and masking in place, at the family’s request. A private burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Conway. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to extend a special thanks to StoneBridge Senior Living. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Faulkner County Council on Aging which provides Meals on Wheels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.