Bobby Earl Vaughn of Greenbrier passed away at the age of 88 on Jan. 16, 2021. He was born Nov. 7, 1932, to the late Jim and Rosie Vaughn in Piggott Arkansas.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Jim Vaughn and Rosie Brawner Vaughn; son, Johnny Vaughn; granddaughter, Sarah Washburn; and 11 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 68-years, Thelma Jean Webb Vaughn; daughters, Shirley Daugherty of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Betty Ramsey (Gene) of Conway, Arkansas, Vanessa Vaughn of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Alexis Hernandez of Greenbrier, Arkansas; sons, James Vaughn (Ruth) Winter Haven, Florida, and Isaac Hernandez of Greenbrier; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends, and family he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
There will be a memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bishop-Crites Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Sonny Hall officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
