Bobby Joe Lasley, 65, of Enola passed away on Jan. 19, 2021. He was born in Conway, Arkansas, on March 10, 1955, to the Steve and Eula Lasley.
Bobby loved hunting, fishing and riding four wheelers with grandkids. He also loved going to horse races with his daughter. He will forever be missed by all.
He is preceded by his father, Steve; brother, Randy Lasley; and grandparents, Steve and Ora Lasley.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Debie Lasley; daughter, Tara (John) Wall; grandchildren, Tyler Wall, Haley Wall and April Roedell; mother, Eula Lasley; sister, Charlotte Shock; brother, Wayne Ellis Lasley; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at East Shady Grove Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
