Bobby L. McNew, 82, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 3rd, 2020. He was born June 29, 1938, in Greenbrier, Arkansas, to the late Eldridge Lee McNew and Osa Opal Smith.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Patsy Ann McNew. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy McNew; his five sons, Michael Alan (Teresa) McNew, Randy Lee (Regina) McNew, Terry Lynn (LaDonna) McNew, Danny Keith (Teresa) McNew, and Ronnie Charles (Janice) McNew; his sisters, Rena Fry, Virginia Padgett, Shelia (Kenny) Smith, Linda (Jimmy) Burford, and his brothers, Wayne (Barbara) McNew; Billy Lynn (Karen) McNew, David (Carol Ann) McNew, many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Republican Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.