Bobie L. Hendrickson age 89 of Holland, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Holland, Arkasnas, to the late Charley C. and Katie (Smith) Fowler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley C. and Katie Fowler; her two brothers, Frank and Bennie Fowler; her son, Michael L. Hendrickson; and her husband Herman E. Hendrickson. She was a faithful member of the Holland Baptist Church in Holland, Arkansas. After retiring from Kimberly Clark, she enjoyed yard work, especially flowers. She loved her family and friends dearly.
Survivors are daughter Sandy Stephens and son-in-law Jim Stephens; granddaughter, Riley Stephens Taurone; and grandson-in-law Nick Taurone of Russellville, AR.
Funeral will be a graveside ceremony at Oakland Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The family would appreciate all attendees to participate in a drive thru service in lieu of close contact due to Covid. The graveside service will be family only, and we encourage mask wearing and social distancing and appreciate your cooperation. The service will be officiated by Pastor James Diley with music by Kathy Pearce.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fellowship Committee at Holland Baptist Church.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.