Bonnie Dean Stracner, age 81, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Sept. 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis James Ward and Faye L. Swain Ward; brother, James Ellis Ward; sister-in-law, Betty Ward; and brother-in-law Bobby Love.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Riser (Rick) and Sonja Fulmer (Jeff).
She is also survived by her sister, Gloria Love; nieces, Kimberly Wyborny (Jeff) and Amy Bird (John); nephews, Keith Ward (Gayla) and Mark Ward (Laura); numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends including her caregiver, Dewana Hale.
Bonnie was born Feb. 7, 1939, in Kennett, Missouri. She was a 1956 graduate of Bragg City High School in Bragg City, Missouri, as valedictorian of her class. She attended Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas, before earning a bachelor’s degree in business education from Arkansas State Teachers College (ASTC) in Conway – now the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). She went on to receive a master’s degree in special education from State College of Arkansas (SCA) – now UCA. She started her career as a classroom teacher in Arkansas before moving to the Arkansas Department of Education until her retirement after 30 years of service. After her retirement from the state, she continued to work with Children’s Advocacy Services, the University of Arkansas, and Easter Seals until she moved to Tennessee in 1995 to be near her daughters.She loved spending time with family and friends, and helping others both in her career and personal life.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Bonnie was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend, and will be deeply missed.
A funeral service was held in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Price officiating. Burial followed at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Happy Birthday, Mama. We love and miss you very much.
