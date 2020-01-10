Brenda Jane Stewart Nickols Conway

Brenda Jane Stewart Nickols, of Conway, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born June 17, 1969, in Rogers, Arkansas, to parents, Joe and Erma Stewart. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by love and family. She was 50 years old.
Brenda grew up in Conway, Arkansas, and was a graduate of Conway High School. She went on to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Central Arkansas, where she became a Master of Science in Educational Technologies. She then went on to become the Director of the Technology Learning Center at UCA, and a Solutions Developer at Acxiom in Conway. She also taught classes at both UCA and Arkansas Tech University.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Francis Stewart, of Naylor, Arkansas.
She is survived by her children, Parker and Drew Benton of Rosebud; husband Grant Nickols of Quitman; mother Erma Stewart; siblings Billy, Beverly and Shelly Stewart; sister-in-law Marilyn Stewart; niece and nephew-in-law Lindsay and Josh Murray, all of Conway; and stepson Brycen Nickols of Texas.
Brenda was a proud momma, whose children were the light of her world. She enjoyed word puzzles, quilting, and playing guitar. She was a sweet, kind and gentle soul who would always extend a helping hand to others. She was a dear sister and daughter, a loving wife, and a great friend to many. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
