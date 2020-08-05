Brenda Joyce McFarlin, 55, of Conway, AR departed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born November 21, 1964 in Conway, AR to Lesterine (Medlock) McFarlin and the late Charles Willis McFarlin, Sr.
She is preceded in death by her father Charles Willis McFarlin, Sr.; a brother Charles Willis McFarlin, Jr., and great nephew Jasper Jackson III.
Brenda is survived by her mother Lesterine McFarlin of Conway, Arkansas; siblings Vera Brown of Kansas City, Missouri; Lloyd Edward (Renee) Medlock of Morrilton, Arkansas; Vanessa McFarlin of Conway, Arkansas; Hattie (Ezell) Walker of Kansas City, Missouri; Richard McFarlin of Conway, Arkansas; Tina Stubbs, Brian McFarlin, Mary McFarlin, Pamela McFarlin, and Marcellis (Anethea) McFarlin, all of Conway, Arkansas; sister-in-law Jackie McFarlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Walk Thru Visitation will be held 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Arkansas. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneral homes.com
