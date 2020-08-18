Bronnie Lee Ingram, 93, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born January 17, 1927, in Guy, AR, to the late Thomas and Choice (Baker) Battles. Bronnie was also preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, J.D. Ingram; siblings, Myrtle Hutchins, Lois Mills, Dulsa Francis, Frankie Battles, Willie Pearson, J. W. Battles, Bennie Battles and Bobby Battles.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Kenneth Ingram (Linda), Tommy Ingram (Nicki) and James Ingram; daughter, Earlene Morgan (Freddie); grandchildren, Michelle Cash (Jack), Michael Morgan (Angie), Matthew Morgan (Dana), Kristy Green, Lindsey Ingram, Katy Soffos (Cabe), Kerry Davis (Casey), Laura Southerland (Brian); great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Andrew, Ethan, Corey, Scarlett, J.D., Maggie, Macy, Jennalee, Carson, Avery, Kensley, Klayton, Kennedy, Landon, Madison, Cameron and Sam; cousin, Onetia Hart, sisters-in-law, Virginia Battles, Kathleen Battles and Helen Ingram; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Unity Adult Care Center, 223 Locust St., Conway, AR, 72034. The family would like to give a special thank you to Unity for the love and care given to their mother for the past 6 years. They would also like to thank Dr. Brad Tilley, Dr. Annette Anderson and the caregivers at Conway Health and Rehab.
General visitation will be 5:00 to 9:00pm with family present 6:00 to 8:00pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside service will be 10:00am, Wednesday, August 19th, at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.