Brooks K. Aitchison, 63 of Plummerville, Arkansas was unexpectedly taken from us Aug. 24, 2020. He was a wonderful husband, father and his favorite job was being a grandpa. Brooks retired from UPS after 29 years and thoroughly enjoyed being “unemployed”.
Brooks loved his family buy most of all four grandchildren. He would load them in the tractor bucket and raise it as high as it would go just to hear them squeal with delight. They will miss out on growing up with his love and all he would teach them.
Brooks leaves his wife of 40 years, Jamie; his children, David (Megan) and Megan; his grandchildren, Kimber (9), Ava (6), Nolan (5), Zane (5); sisters, Karen Aitchison of Austin, Texas, Lynn (John) Harvey of Ogden, Utah; brother, Dale (Kim) of Fruit Cove, Florida.
He joined his parents in Heaven, Brooks and Betty Aitchison.
He is greatly loved and will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.