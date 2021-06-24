Bruce Robert Bradke, 68, of Enola, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born Dec. 14, 1952, in Bainbridge, Maryland, to Seldon and Marion Bradke. Bruce was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Bradke and his parents.
Bruce is survived by two daughters, Julie Turner (Brad) and Natalie Holley (Tre); grandchildren, Peyton Turner, Mason Turner, Reese Turner and Everett Holley; brother, Geary Bradke (Diana); sisters, Sherry Glenn (Randy) and Linda Jackson (Phil); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bruce loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing, and especially his music. He played guitar and sang in bands with friends and also liked to sing karaoke. Bruce was the life of the party wherever he went. He loved all of his friends and family.
Bruce’s children and grandchildren were very special to him. He loved to visit with his family and to eat a good meal with them. He taught his daughters to always work hard and whatever you choose to do, do it right. They hope they can live each day honoring his legacy.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday June 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be on Friday June 25, 2021, at Roller McNutt in Conway from 6-8 p.m. Burial will be in Heffington Cemetery in Enola.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to Becky Gatlin Smith, his caregiver for all her support and help and special thanks to his many Doctors & the college Davita dialysis center in his obituary.
