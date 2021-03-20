Bruce William Bletsh, 68, of Huntsville died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville. He was born Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, at Cleveland, Ohio, to William Henry and Gladys Dase Bletsh.
Bruce married Rhonda Speedy on Friday, Sept. 17, 1982, at Hollywood, Florida, and together they were parents to three sons. He was an Information Systems professional for 40 years. He loved playing golf and doing woodwork. He had a passion for building furniture and toys for children. Bruce loved his family deeply and enjoyed traveling and visiting new places.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Bletsh; three sons, Evan Bletsh of Tempe, Arizona, Caleb and Billie Coop of Kansas City, Missouri, and Wade Bletsh, of Huntsville; two brothers, Gary Bletsh of Tiburon, California, and Mark and Diana Bletsh of Pasadena, Maryland; one grandchild, Kaylen Hartlein of Kansas City, Missouri; two nieces and four nephews; and two great-nieces and four great-nephews.
Memorial Service will be held at Angelo’s Garden Event Center in Mayflower, Arkansas, on Monday, March 22, 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Alzheimer’s Association or American Diabetes Association. Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory, Huntsville.
