Burnell Woodward Terry, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Enola, Arkansas, to Charles David “Charlie” and Maude Ida (Poe) Woodward.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, J.T. Terry; four brothers, Ellis, Odell, Loyd and Sam Woodward; three sisters, Beatrice Anthony, Bonnie Thennes and Opal Brady; and her son-in-law, Robbie Pond.
Burnell is survived by her daughter, Judy Pond (Robbie) of Stuttgart; grandchildren, Blake Pond (Ann) of Little Rock and Ashley Capps (Dustin) of England; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Ben Pond of Little Rock and Hallie Capps of England; step-granddaughter, Leah Foster; and step-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Emerson, and Finn, all of Hot Springs; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Burnell graduated from Enola High School and retired after 35 years from First State Bank where she loved her customers. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Razorbacks, Cardinals and Cowboys. Burnell loved her cats and all animals and she just had to feed all the strays that showed up at her door. She was a member of Liberty Church of Christ where her church family was her foundation. Independent, feisty and strong-willed, Burnell displayed complete and unconditional love to her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Liberty Church of Christ, Conway, Arkansas, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Roller- McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial will be in Heffington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Liberty Church of Christ or to CLAWS; Central Arkansas Cat Rescue.
An online guestbook is available at www.roller funeralhomes.com/conway.
