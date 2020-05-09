Caleb D. Johnson, infant son of Kimberly Louthian, of Mayflower, Arkansas, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Louthian; sister, Emily Louthian; grandparents, Malcom (Paula) Johnson; three aunts, Misty (Chris) Coran, Krystal Moreland, and Malori (Paul) Caldwell; four cousins, Katelyn Moreland, Cheyenne Caldwell, Jeremiah and Jacob Coran.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Harmony Cemetery in Sherwood, Ark.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
