Carl Bennett (Ben) Spangler went to be home with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
He was born on July 21, 1965, in Conway, Arkansas, to C.B. and Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Spangler.
Ben graduated from Conway High School in 1984 and went into retail management at Fred’s Department store in Conway. He was transferred to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Renee (Cindy) Rushing Spangler of White Hall, Arkansas. Ben and Cindy were married Jan. 31, 1986. They welcomed their first son Carey Brent Spangler and thereafter moved back to Conway to begin a new chapter all together in 1988. He began a career at CCX, which later turned into Acxiom Corporation and they welcomed their second son James Tyler Spangler. Ben went to work for Conway Corporation as a valued team member in 2010 and recently celebrated a 10-year anniversary. He was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Conway, AR. Ben spent his time taking his sons to the ball field, going on beach trips with friends and family, kayak bass fishing, and frequenting the deer and duck woods.
Ben also enjoyed many years playing men’s softball with Conway’s city league. Ben Spangler developed a love for “fine junk” like his dad, and enjoyed restoring that “fine junk” to make it good as new.
Ben was a member of Conway Lion’s, Natural State Kayak Anglers, pro-staff for H2:4 Outdoors and Old Town Canoes and Kayaks, as well as an ambassador for Gateway Teardrop Campers.
Ben’s first grandchild, Cora Lynn Spangler was born in 2017, who was the apple of his eye. The title he enjoyed most other than “Dad” was “Pops.” He adored his wife with their relationship being the epitome of true unconditional love. To know him was to know a true servant. Ben always wanted life to be fun, and those around him to be happy even if he had to take it upon himself to make that happen.
Ben is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Rushing Spangler; his two sons, Carey Brent (Lindsey) Spangler, and James Tyler Spangler; mother Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Spangler; brother, Steve (Kim) Spangler; sister, Kathy (Howard) Hamlett; mother-in-law, Karen Hamilton; and grandchild, Cora Lynn Spangler.
He is also survived by a host of family and friends whom he cherished.
Ben is preceded in death by his father, C.B. Spangler; and grandparents Cam and Mary Spangler, and W.B. and Bernice Cook.
Pass through viewing with open-air visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Conway, with funeral to follow. Covid-19 guidelines will be required. A private family burial will follow and will be held at Harmony Community Cemetery in Floyd, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Conway Central Baptist Church Children’s Ministry at 3333 Dave Ward Dr., Conway, AR 72034.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
