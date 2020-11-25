Carl Bennett “Ben” Spangler, 55, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, with funeral service following at 12 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Conway. A private burial will follow at Harmony Community Cemetery in Floyd, Arkansas.
Please follow the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
