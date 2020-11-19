Carl Dewayne White, 55, of Conway, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, four brothers – Terry Smith, Anthony Stanley, Reginald Wade, and Michael Jackson.
Professional and Caring Services provided by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
