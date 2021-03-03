Carl Douglas Stringfellow Sr., passed away peacefully at St. Andrews Place in Conway, Arkansas, on the morning of Feb. 25, 2021.
Carl, 89, was born on April 18, 1931, in Gravel Hill, Arkansas, the oldest son of Melba Viott “Little Friday” McInturff and Bertie Frank Stringfellow.
His siblings included Myrna Zerwer, Linda Johnson, Don Stringfellow, Sherry Hess, Gary Stringfellow, Joe Owens, Gary Stringfellow, Dale Stringfellow and Cathy Gail Stringfellow.
His children included Carl Douglas “Buffalo Carl” Stringfellow, Jr., Karen Stringfellow Antoine, Brian Hatton, Tracy Stringfellow and Teresa Stringfellow.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his sisters, Myrna and Cathy Gail; and his oldest son, “Buffalo Carl” (Carl D. Stringfellow, Jr.), all of whom he loved dearly.
Survivors include his children, Karen, Brian, Tracy and Teresa; his grandchildren, Jason Stringfellow, Miguel Mickey Mancilla, Christi Lovelady and Tana Stringfellow; great-grandchildren; niece;, nephews; and a multitude of family, friends, and neighbors.
Carl started working at a very young age to help support his mother and siblings and even lied about his age to join the Armed Forces at age 17 to aid with the support. Carl never met a stranger and always had a joke or a funny story to tell.
To hear more of Carl’s story, visit his Online guest book at: www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway.
We would like to thank St. Andrews Place for being a surrogate family to Carl between family visits. They were deeply saddened by his passing and we are eternally grateful for their help with him. We could not ask for better care than to be able to say, he lived much longer than the average nursing home patient and this was due to the compassion for their friend and patient, “Pawpaw Carl”. Thank you to all the workers at St. Andrews Place for being there for him. You are angels in the health care industry.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. March 6, 2021, at Mt. Hebron cemetery in Joy, Arkansas. Guests are asked to wear a mask, social distance and observe COVID-19 guidelines.
