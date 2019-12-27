Carl J. Johnson Conway

Carl J. Johnson, 65, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019, after a short illness with cancer. He was born in Houston, Arkansas, on April 4, 1954, to parents Alva and Flossie. Preceding him in death were his parents, his brothers A.D. and Charles, his sister Marie and his first wife, Teri.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mona Bishop-Johnson; son, Chance Johnson; stepson Teddy Bishop; stepdaughters Dorcas (Dwayne) Pitts and Jessyca Thurman; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Joy Lee and Geneva (Alan) Hearn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives that love him.
Carl’s passions were working in his business, Carl’s Heating and Air, and hunting. He was a member of Brumley Baptist Church and he served his country in the United States Navy.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
A special thank you to his doctors, Dr. Cummins and Dr. Lee, and the nurses at Conway Regional Hospital. May God’s richest blessings be on each of you this Christmas season.
