Carl Leopold Steplock, III,69, of Conway, AR passed away February 5, 2020.
He was born January 14, 1951 in Havana Cuba to Carl Leopold Steplock JR. and Audrey Winn Steplock. Mr. Steplock is retired from the Marine Corp after 13 years of service. He enjoyed his computers, and he even taught himself programming and repairs. He is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Martha McCauley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vivian Steplock of Conway, AR; two sons, Chris (Monica) Steplock of Greenbrier, AR, Carl (Shawna) Leopold Steplock IV of East Bernard, TX; three sisters, Marilyn Hanak of Houston, TX, Debbie Steplock of Houston, TX, Josephine Corder of Tampa, FL; and five grandchildren, Shelby, Collin, London, of Greenbrier AR, and Cadan, Max of East Bernard Tx.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online Registration: rosewoodcremation.com
