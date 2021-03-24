Carol D. Griffith, 75, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born Dec. 16, 1945, in Corning, Arkansas, to Charles and Pauline Cox.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Griffith; her great-grandson, Connor Griffith; her sister, Lisa Cox; her brother, Charlie Cox; and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ginger Harrel; her son, Scott Griffith (Phyllis); grandchildren, Kyle Griffith (Amanda), Sydney Griffith, Tristan Griffith and Alex Harrel (Haley); great-grandchildren, Riley, Maddie, Tucker, Mav, Rowen and Lilly; and her two dogs. She is also survived by many relatives and friends.
Carol loved her family and friends. Her cheerful personality and smile brought joy to those around her. You couldn’t stay sad or mad around her; she would have you looking on the brighter side, if not laughing.
She was an Air Force wife for many years and enjoyed the travels and experiences. Upon returning to the States, she worked at Sears, then found her work family when she started working at UCA. She worked many years at UCA and cherished her time there, especially as the secretary of the History Department.
She enjoyed her retirement, being at home caring for her dogs and being with family and friends. If you met Carol, you knew her. Her smile, love and laughter will be greatly missed.
Visitation and celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. A small graveside service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W. Maryland Ave., North Little Rock, AR 72120.
