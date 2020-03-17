Carol Olivia Fell Adams, 63, of Mayflower, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 5, 1957, in Troy, Alabama, to Jesse F. Fell and Betty Rose Fell. Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Carey Adams and her parents.
Carol was a member of Beach Elementary School’s PTSP, a Brownie Leader and a Girl Scout Leader. She was a fantastic cook, and everyone loved to gather around and eat anything she cooked. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing with her two girls by her side. Carol loved to go hunting. She loved to draw and paint and was very good at it. Carol loved her family and her family loves her, she will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, David E. Adams; daughter, Melanie (Daryle) Burkey; stepsons, Justin (Tasha) Adams, Jason (Mikeale) Adams and Ryan Adams; sisters, Denise Smith, Catherine F (Rob) Steed, Prudence M. (John) Davis; brothers, Arvin Jr. (Angel) McCathern, Audy (Maureen) Anita Willis; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Brenda (James) Chesne; father-in-law, Rev. Robert E. Adams; her special friend, Florene Phipps; and her beloved pet, Jenny.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Mayflower. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in May Cemetery on Highway 22 in Pope County.
