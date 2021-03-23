Caroline Norma Crass, age 78, went to be with the Lord March 21, 2021. She was born Jan 12, 1943, to the late Norman and Margaret Harris.
Norma worked for the Conway Public School System until she retired in June of 2006. She loved gardening and was a member of the Master Gardeners Club. She was also a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Norman; daughters, Caroline (Gerrit) Zwemstra and Charla (Scott) Winter; her sister, Susie (Sonny) Harrison; and four grandchildren, Madison and Sydney Winter, Victoria and Charlotte Zwemstra.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at noon with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist in Conway, Arkansas.
Burial will be at Spring Hill Baptist Cemetery in Spring Hill, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.