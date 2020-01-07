Carolyn Jean Miller, age 66, of Conway, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3.
Funeral will be Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Vilonia. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Burial at Beryl Cemetery in Vilonia. Please share your messages of love, comfort and support with the family at www.griffinleggettconway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.