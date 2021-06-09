Cecil Edwards, Jr., 39, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Harlan Park Baptist Church, 1895 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, Arkansas. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment Robinson Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.