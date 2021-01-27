Cedric W. Tapley “Junior,” 81, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord, Jan. 24, 2021. He was born April 30, 1939, in Heber Springs, Arkansas, to the late Rev. C.W. and Mayme Tapley.
Junior graduated from Heber Springs High School in 1957. Following graduation, he went to work for Allied/Alltel Telephone Company where he retired after 40 years of service. He served as a board member for the Arkansas High School Rodeo Association for a number of years and was a member of the Arkansas Rodeo Association, Arkansas Cowboys Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association.
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his sons and granddaughter participate in sports. You could find him at rodeos and Greenbrier High School sporting events. Junior was a member of Springhill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joyce McCarty and Letha Chadwell.
Junior is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jan Tapley; two sons, Randy (Kelly) Tapley of Twin Groves, Jay Tapley of Greenbrier; his granddaughter, who was his pride and joy, Kaki (Chaney) Miller of Malvern; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Home Comfort Care in Little Rock or Springhill Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Max “Doc” Alan Dollar, Stevie King, Kerry Bob King, Terry Milam, Don Pruitt and Gary Parker.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Springhill Baptist Church with Burial following at Springhill Cemetery.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/greenbrier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.