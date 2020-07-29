Charles Brent Zimmerman passed away on July 27, 2020, in Vilonia, Arkansas at the age of 50.
CB was born on March 27, 1970, in Huntington, West Virginia. He was a veteran in the United States Air Force and served in Operation Desert Storm. He graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1988. He graduated from Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He worked at VA Hospital as an ICU Registered Nurse.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Heather Zimmerman; two sons, Baron Zimmerman of Vilonia and Garrett Zimmerman of Furlow; his mother, Mary Zimmerman of Kenova, West Virginia; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Sheldon Zimmerman.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Vilonia Funeral Home 1134 Main Street Vilonia, Arkansas, 72173. Burial will follow at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
