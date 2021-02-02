Charles “Chuck” Lee Hoyt Ferrell, 69, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Jan. 27, 2021. He was born March 31, 1951, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Charles and Margie Ferrell.
Chuck loved spending time with his family, wood carving, fishing, playing practical jokes on friends and family. He owned and operated Arkansas Paperhanging Company for over 40 years.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 51 years, Sherry Ferrell; sons, Charles Ferrell Jr, and Rusty Ferrell; sister, Kizzie Gordon; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Shelly Ferrell.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Pinecrest Funeral Home. A chapel memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pinecrest Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held directly after the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
