Charles Dee Brady, 86, of Enola, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He was born on Saturday, April 21, 1934, in Enola to the late Vird E. and Opal Woodward Brady.
Charles Dee was a graduate of Arkansas State Teacher’s College, now University of Central Arkansas. He was a teacher and a coach at Enola for five years, Greers Ferry Westside for 28 years, Quitman for three years and Mt. Vernon for one year. He loved his players and helping younger coaches with questions and giving his opinion. He did have an undefeated state championship basketball team in 1983 at Greers Ferry.
Charles Dee leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 65 years, Ruth of the home; son, Scott Brady and his wife Amy of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Landon Brady and Carrington Brady, both of Van Buren; a sister, Ann Holland and her husband John of Ft. Smith; and a host of other family, friends and former players.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Marcus Hill Cemetery in Enola. Interment will follow under the direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.