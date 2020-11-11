Charles “Doug” Satterwhite, 93, went to be with the Lord and his loving wife, November 10, 2020. He was born August 13, 1927, in Greenbrier, AR, to the late Jessie and Ervin Satterwhite. Doug was a long time member of Central Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas. He was a record clerk and retired in 1992 from Conway Police Department. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, but most of all spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and could always be found working on projects out in his shop. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 70 years, Freeda Mae Satterwhite; brother, J.B. Satterwhite; and sister, Wilma E. Thomas.
He is survived by his daughter, Becky (Robert) Hess; son, Danny (Beverly) Satterwhite; grandchildren, Cathy (Rob) Lively and Jeff (Sharon) Hess; great grandchildren, Tanner (Whitney), Jason, and Emily Lively, Devin and Kylie Hess; and a host of family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
