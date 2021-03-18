Charles Edward Reeves, 85, passed away March 5 in Springdale, Arkansas.
He is survived by three sisters, Bennie Shapard, Jean Paul and Mary Cook; and one brother, John Reeves.
He was born in 1936 to Thomas and Joyce Reeves in Conway, Arkansas. He is a Navy veteran of eight years. He retired from Wards Body Works in Conway after many years of service. After retirement he dedicated himself to farming in Greenbrier, which he loved.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jenetta, and eight siblings.
