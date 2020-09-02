Charles Ferland Reed, 82, of Wooster, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Pleasant Valley, Arkansas, to the late James and Audrey Reed.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; son, Rodney Reed; his parents, James T. and Audrey Reed; brother, Jimmy Reed; and sister, Helen Ruth Houser.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Bridget Phillips and Nancy Lee (Larry); grandson, Jeff Lee; sister-in-law Sylvia Reed; sister-in-law Jeanne Verser; brother-in-law David Verser; nephews, Tony Cummings (Christy) and Hal Reed; nieces, Brittney Steed (Kevin), Catina Ashlock (Jonathan) and Kelly Mclaughlin (Clint).
Charles was an U.S. Air Force Veteran and was member of Wooster Baptist Church, Master Mason East Fork Lodge 327 since Oct. 12, 1963. Charles was a superintend of construction for 30 years with Starkey Construction of Conway and J.H. Cohn of Little Rock, he had a strong work ethic to get jobs done before completion date with great pride. In his later years he was owner and operator of Wooster Grocery. Charles enjoyed watching his son Rodney rodeo fishing, an avid deer hunter, watching the Hogs play, and selling and buying horses. Most of all he loved being with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. Family will be receiving friends 6-9 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wooster with Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
