Charles Franklin Teas, 75, of Mayflower, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. He was born to the late Charles Elvin and Lavern Chew Teas.
Charles is survived by his sons, Michael, John, Jeff and William; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Mayflower Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
