Charles Wade Mason III, 64, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. He was born Sept. 30, 1956, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Bro. Charles W. Mason II and Oma I. (Sledge) Mason. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Barb Kelley and Ann Gatton.
Wade is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Karen Mason; sons, Garrett W. Mason and Brandon S. Mason and wife Harley; grandchildren, Mayleigh and Lucas.
Wade was of the Baptist faith and a retired RN. He was an avid outdoorsman and razorback fan who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and listening to music. Most of all, Wade loved spending time with family and the joys of his life was his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
