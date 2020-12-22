Charles Wayne Coats, 81, of Greenbrier, passed away on Dec. 19.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier. Funeral is Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, graveside at 3 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Mountain Grove, Missouri.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
