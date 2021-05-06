Charletha W. Harper, 60, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born June 8, 1960, to the late Lee Andrew Wright and Lorean (Harris) Fletcher in Conway, Arkansas.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her husband, Arnez Harper; daughters, Charnesha (Bryant) Brown and Chelsia (Bernard) Whitfield; grandchildren, Rachel, Braylyn, Bailey, Simmiya, Kameryn and Braxton; 14 sisters; four brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce Street, Conway, Arkansas. Walk thru visitation 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment Robinson Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Arkansas. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneral homes.com
