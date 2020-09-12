Charlotte Evans Mulford, age 76 of Conway, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Little Rock, Arkansas, She was born March 19, 1944, in Prescott, Arizona, the daughter of Charles and Laura Christian Evans. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, a teacher and librarian at UCA college and Henderson college for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, Don Mulford, whom she married on Dec. 30, 2002; a stepson, Mark Mulford and wife Martha; granddaughter, Kaylan Holt and husband Zachary; one sister, Mary Virginia Slavens; two nieces, Margaret Evans and Rebecca Bowen; one nephew, Douglas Slavens; great nieces, Rachel Bowen and Lauren Slavens; great nephews, Neil Evans, Kyle Evans, Matthew Bowen, Jacob Slavens; three great-great nieces; and her beloved cat, Oreo. She loved cats, dogs and other animals.
Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Summers Cemetery with Frank Hillis & Edward LaRoe officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will be in the Summers Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s.
Online Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
