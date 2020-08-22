Christopher “Boat” Brissette, 49 of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 6, 1971, to Richard James Brissette and the late Mary Jo Cox Brissette.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Michelle Malone Brissette; children, Ricky Lawler, Dakota Lawler, Makayla Szewczyk, Zoie Jo-Lynn Brissette, Rylie Alexus Brissette, and Brooklynn Jo Brissette; granddaughter, Braelynn Marie Buazard; father, Richard Brissette; and numerous family and friends.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com.
