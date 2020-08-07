Cicero Archie Dale Credit, 64, of Conway, passed away on July 31, 2020.
Public walk-through visitation will be held, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at Veasley Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, 2:30 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 53 Pilgrim Rest Rd., Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
