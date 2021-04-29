Clara Lynn Green Martin, 73, of Sylva, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday April 21, 2021.
Clara Lynn was born in Sylva to George M. and the late Aileen B. Green. She was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Green.
She was a member of Green’s Creek Baptist Church, where she was active as a pianist and choir member. She was also active in many churches in prior states she had resided in.
Clara Lynn graduated from Mars Hill College with a Degree of BSED in Music and Louisiana State University with a Degree of MAED in Music. She taught music in the public school systems of North Carolina, Mississippi and Arkansas, and at the University level at LSU. She retired from the public school system in the state of Arkansas in 2010 after 38 years.
Her passion was music and her students. She began playing piano at the age of 6. She provided many private lessons to adults and children free of charge and volunteered countless hours of musical training and piano talent to schools, organizations, churches and social events.
She was dearly loved by her family and friends.
Clara Lynn is survived by her father, George M. Green; her sister-in-law, Katherine Green; her niece Lauren Green; and her nephew Colby Green (Charay)
Aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
The family would like to express their gratitude to The Hermitage and Four Seasons Hospice for the excellent care of Clara Lynn.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorials for Clara Lynn may be made to Greens Creek Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Debbie Allison, 131 Lands End Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 or to Greens Creek Baptist Church.
