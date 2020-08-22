Clarence C. Rhoades, 83, of Quitman, Arkansas, passed away Aug. 20, 2020. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at Roller-McNutt with interment to follow at Mayflower Cemetery. Full obit at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
