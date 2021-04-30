Clark Hightower, 81, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Greenbrier, Arkansas, to Frank and Ida (Goff) Hightower. Clark retired after 37 years at Baldwin Piano, which gave him more time doing what he loved such as fishing, hunting, fixing up bicycles, and doing woodwork.
Clark was preceded in death by both of his parents; both sets of grandparents; a sister, Odeal (Hightower) Hopkins; and a brother, Carlton Hightower.
Left to cherish his memory is wife, Sarah (Bradford) Hightower; brother, Charles (wife Betty) Hightower; and a sister, Merrideth (Hightower) Norwine; along with a lot of other family and friends who loves and misses him dearly.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.