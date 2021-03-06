Clark Stevenson, 78, of Guy went to his heavenly home on March 4, 2021. He was born June 26, 1942 in Damascus, Arkansas, to the late Harvey Monroe and Bronnie (Trawick) Stevenson.
He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Clark was a superintendent for Nabholz Construction for 37 years. He was admired for his integrity, strong work ethic and devotion to the company. Clark served on the Apprenticeship Equipment and Top Gun Committees. He received several safety awards. When he retired, he left a legacy of hard work, faithfulness and perseverance that enriched the lives of the men that worked under his supervision. Clark was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard after serving 12 years as a cook. Clark was an avid sportsman; he loved playing softball, baseball, golf, scuba diving, hunting, and fishing. His greatest passion was Quail hunting. Clark was a judge and a clown at rodeos. He was an umpire of baseball games including High School, Babe Ruth, and American Legion. He coached and played for “Guy Grocery” men’s softball team for several years with one outstanding year of 75 wins and 13 losses. He delighted in supporting hometown basketball games; Clark was an encourager.
Clark was not a frivolous man but lived simply. He was a proud and honest man who earned the respect of all who knew him. He always gave himself without expecting anything in return. He was always willing to help anyone and would give you the last dollar he had. He delighted in giving a kid five or ten dollars saying every kid should have some pocket change.
Clark lived a life of hard work, honesty and a strong love for his Lord, his family, and friends. His handshake was his bond. He had a servant’s heart and quiet spirit and stood for what was right and honest. He had a great love for gospel music with blue grass being his favorite.
Clark delighted in the fact that he still holds the title of state record for catching the largest lake trout.
He spent the last several years braving Parkinson’s Disease and other illnesses, but he never lost faith. He turned to the Lord in time of need and never complained. Clark was a beautiful spirit and loving soul. His greatest reward was making someone’s day special, especially his loving wife Linda. Never a day went by that he did not say “thank you” and “I Love You” for anything that was done for him. Clark was fortunate enough to have a long list of good and happy times in his life, but his single greatest accomplishment was marrying his wife Linda his “Wind Beneath his Wings” who supported him in all his glory days, more importantly for taking such loving care of him when his health was failing. Clark and Linda accepted his heath journey and wanted to bring honor and glory to God through it all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving sister, Mardula Lee and brother, Wayne Stevenson.
Left to cherish his memory is his “Wind Beneath his Wings” and best friend of 54 years, Linda Stevenson; brothers, Tommy and David (Lisa) Stevenson; nephew, Bradley (Tara) Stevenson, who was like a son, and his pride and joy babies, Haze and Hannah, who he was devoted to; niece, Nan Bivens, who devoted her time and love to take him to all his doctor appointments; our adopted kids, Johnny (Kathy) Passmore who take care of us daily; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Mt Olive Baptist Church in Guy. Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mt Olive Baptist Church with burial following at Copperas Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt Olive Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/greenbrier
