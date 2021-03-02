Clayton Floyd Blake, 84, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 He was born on Dec. 8, 1936, in Piggott, Arkansas, to the late Ezra and Edna Blake.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Edna Blake; two sisters, Betty Moody and Bonnie Bell; and one brother, Elton Blake.
Clayton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wanda Lucille Blake; one daughter, Judy Wooley and her husband Jim Wooley; one son, Tony Blake and his wife Lisa Blake; two grandchildren, Jason Wooley, and Jennifer Parsons; two great grandchildren, Jaren Wooley, and Jack Wooley; one brother, Bill Blake; a host of family and friends.
Clayton led Sunday School for 40 years for several groups. Fellowshipping with, mentoring and leading bible study with these christians was his passion. He also adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a very big part of their life.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas, with Matt Bagby officiating.
The family wishes to express special gratitude to the nurses and aides of Arkansas Hospice for their assistance and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crosspoint Baptist Church, 48 Glenn Lane, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
