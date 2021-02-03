On Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, Cleo Iva Jean Chance, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend went to be with the Lord.
Cleo was born on Oct. 12, 1930, to Bob and Pearle Beene. She attended Enola school and graduated in 1949. In 1947, at the age of 17 she married Erman Edgar Chance of Enola. The two were married for 70 years until Edgar’s death in 2017.
Cleo worked and retired from Baldwin pianos. She resided in Vilonia, Arkansas.
Cleo loved playing the guitar and mandolin. She was a member of the “Kin Folks” band and would often play at small venues and gatherings.
Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Erman Edgar Chance; daughter, Phyllis Jean; parents, Bob and Pearle Beene; brothers, Lonnie and Comedy Beene; and one sister, Othie Nooner.
She is survived by one daughter, Sylvia ( Garry) Weatherly of Beebe; one granddaughter, Sonya (Andrew) Spinks of Beebe; two great grandchildren, Autumn ( Alex) Rosas of Oceanside, California, and Andy Spinks of Searcy, Arkansas; one sister, Eldgie Ford of Quitman; as well as a variety of nieces,, nephews and in laws.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Cemetery in Enola. Flowers may be sent to Roller McNutt funeral home in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.