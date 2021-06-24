Clifford Rudy Perkins, age 76, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home in Romance, Arkansas.
Rudy was born on December 31, 1944, in Conway to Lonnie Lee and Rosalea Davidson Perkins. He was in the Baptist faith and worked as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time traveling country roads on his many adventures.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Diane Perkins-Hice of Romance; four sons, Clifford Douglas Perkins of Romance, Christopher Dale Perkins (Kimberly) of Romance, Carlton Danny Perkins of Romance, Michael Wayne Perkins of Romance; stepson, Steven Brock (Jody) of Vilonia; stepdaughter, Becky Brock of Illinois; one brother, Cloys Lynn Perkins (Carolyn) of Malvern, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Gavin David Perkins (Sonja) of Cabot, Devin Russell Hice of Cordova, Alaska, Joseph Michael Hice of Romance, Jacob Spencer Hice of Romance, Preston Tyler Jones-Perkins of Vilonia, Thomas Jerrod Castellani-Perkins of Conway, Tabitha Castellani-Perkins of Girard, Kansas; six great-grandchildren, Rylie, Thatcher James, Aurora, Marley, Rowdy, Brenna; nine nephews, Paul Hackler, Shane Hackler, Andy Perkins, Randy Perkins, Billy Banister of Clinton, Billy Thomas of Texas, Brian Thomas of Michigan, Bruce Thomas of Michigan; two nieces, Shelly Whitmire of Texas and Amy Perkins of Michigan; as well as a host of friends and lifelong fishing and hunting buddies.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Perkins; his parents; three brothers, Bill Perkins, Donald Perkins and Ronald Perkins. A memorial service will be held on June 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Vilonia Funeral Home Chapel 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173. Services for Clifford Rudy Perkins are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173. Sign his Book of Memories at www.viloniafuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.