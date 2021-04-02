Clora Z. Smith, 98, of Greenbrier, formerly of Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2021. She was born Jan. 7, 1923, in Barney, Arkansas, to the late Hamilton and Elsie May Baker.
Clora retired as a nurse’s aid from the Children’s Colony after many years. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and needle point.
Clora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie Golden Smith; and two sons, Earl and David Smith.
She is survived by her three daughters, Myra (Ernie) Larsen, Sylvia Shultz, and Karen (Cody) Teague; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and her sister, Julia Ghent.
A Graveside service will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Baker Cemetery in Barney, Arkansas.
