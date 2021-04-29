Clyde Ray Brannon, 63, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away on April 27, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Heart Disease. He was born in Conway, Arkansas on Oct. 14, 1957, to William and Sue Brannon.
Clyde was of the Christian faith and saved at the age 17 in Florida. He worked at Pulaski County, Wayne Smith Trucking, and Granite Mountain Rock Quarry. He loved to help others by mowing yards and doing mechanic work.
He is preceded by his parents, William Brannon and Sue Brannon Smith; and siblings, Linda Ray, Steve Brannon and Connie Brannon Davis.
Clyde is survived by his siblings, Sammie Lucky, Deborah Tracy, Trudy (Billy) Holliman; fiancé, Brenda Shaw; special friends, Ila (Kenny) Moore and Gary Banister; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Graveside will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
